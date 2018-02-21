  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 44 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Britain set to take further budgetary control of Northern Ireland

World

Britain set to take further budgetary control of Northern Ireland

REUTERS |
Karen Bradley raised the prospect of cutting assembly members’ pay if an executive cannot be formed. (Getty Images)

Related Articles

LONDON: Britain must take steps toward setting a budget for Northern Ireland while it explores whether agreement can be reached to restore the province’s power-sharing government, the British minister for the region said on Tuesday.
The province has for over a year been without a devolved executive that was central to a 1998 peace deal that ended three decades of violence. Talks between the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Irish nationalists Sinn Fein to end that stalemate broke down yet again last week.
Britain has already moved toward governing the region directly for the first time in a decade, setting a budget late last year that runs until the end of March, and minister Karen Bradley also raised the prospect on Tuesday of cutting assembly members’ pay if an executive cannot be formed.
“We will continue to explore with the parties whether the basis for a political agreement still exists. That is this government’s clear hope and desire,” Karen Bradley told Britain’s parliament.
“However, things in Northern Ireland cannot stay in a state of limbo... I intend to take steps to provide clarity on the budget... In the absence of devolution, it is also right that we consider the issue of salaries for assembly members.”
Both the British and Irish governments have said they want to get talks back on track but neither have suggested when the two sides should return to the negotiating table.
Many fear a return to full British direct rule would further destabilize a delicate balance between nationalists and unionists who, until the triggering of snap elections last year, had run the province together since 2007.
Northern Ireland’s political future is also tied up with wider negotiations on Britain’s divorce from the European Union, which will determine whether a physical infrastructure will be required to control the border between the province and the Republic of Ireland.
Bradley said London would not shirk its responsibilities to provide political stability in the region longer term but would only do so once all other viable options had been exhausted, including her statutory obligation to consider calling fresh elections.

Related Articles

Tags: Northern Ireland DUP Sinn Fein Karen Bradley

Comments

MORE FROM World

Britain set to take further budgetary control of Northern Ireland

LONDON: Britain must take steps toward setting a budget for Northern Ireland while it explores...

Pressure on EU’s southern borders from migrants seen persisting in 2018

BRUSSELS: The European Union’s southern borders in the Mediterranean will remain under heavy...

Britain set to take further budgetary control of Northern Ireland
Pressure on EU’s southern borders from migrants seen persisting in 2018
Man charged with killing wife who disappeared at sea
Pentagon says ‘soon’ on 1st Guantanamo transfer under Trump
Greece jails Palestinian over migrant smuggling
UK, US discuss fate of British Daesh suspects
Latest News
Britain set to take further budgetary control of Northern Ireland
Lionel Messi ends Chelsea drought to give Barcelona Champions League last-16 edge
3 views
Update
Palestinian leader urges world powers to replace US in peace talks
549 views
Saudi Cabinet announces KSA’s $1bn pledge for Iraq reconstruction projects
25 views
Saudi Shoura asks National Anti-Corruption Commission to address irregularities in govt purchases
26 views
Gulf’s rapid social changes ‘pose a challenge for education planners’
22 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR