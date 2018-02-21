Saudis to enjoy 5,000 events in 2018 … now that’s entertainment

RIYADH: Saudi entertainment chiefs have lined up a calendar of more than 5,000 events for the rest of 2018 in an unprecedented year of cultural and leisure activities.The General Entertainment Authority’s program for 2018, featuring a diverse lineup of live entertainment and events for families, young people and children, will be announced on Feb. 22.The authority said it was committed to helping achieve Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals through the significant contribution of the entertainment sector to the economy, and its positive impact on economic diversification and gross domestic product.In planning its 2018 calendar, it said it had ensured the diversity and high quality of the activities to suit the interests of all segments of society.One of the authority’s main aims is to provide maximum recreational options for the Kingdom’s residents, especially during holidays, in order to help build and develop the Saudi entertainment and tourism industries.The authority’s Jan. 11-20 campaign for the mid-year school holiday, themed “Don’t think of traveling,” featured 45 diverse events in 18 cities across the Kingdom.Jeddah’s new Waterfront Corniche hosted Entertainment Avenue and the international color-and-light show Luminarium, known as the World of Glowing Colors — the first of its kind in the Kingdom — was held in Raibal Events Land.Sharqeya Dot Fest in Alkhobar featured interactive entertainment and challenging competitions, hosted by experienced performers.The international circus, Cirkopolis, performed at Dhahran Mall.