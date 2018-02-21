  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 48 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Maldives parliament approves extension of state of emergency by 30 days

World

Maldives parliament approves extension of state of emergency by 30 days

Reuters |
In this Feb. 3, 2018, photo, Maldivian President Yameen Abdul Gayoom, center, surrounded by his body guards arrives to address his supporters in Male, Maldives. (AP)

Related Articles

MALE: Parliament in the Maldives on Tuesday approved a 30-day extension of a state of emergency sought by President Abdulla Yameen who cited an ongoing national security threat and constitutional crisis.
Countries including the United States, India and Canada along with the United Nations have urged Yameen to lift the emergency and restore normalcy.
Tour operators say hundreds of hotel bookings have been canceled daily since the 15-day emergency was imposed on Feb. 5 despite government assurances that all is normal in the resort islands, which are far from the capital.
Yameen imposed the emergency to annul a Supreme Court ruling that quashed the convictions of nine opposition leaders and ordered his government to free those held in prison.
The emergency “shall only apply to those alleged to have carried out illegal activities – it shall not apply to otherwise law abiding residents of, or visitors to, the Maldives,” a statement from Yameen’s office said on Tuesday.
The US State Department issued a statement on Tuesday saying Washington was disappointed by the extension of the state of emergency.
Since Feb. 5, the government has arrested the chief justice, another Supreme Court judge and former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom on charges of attempting to usurp power.
Yameen has ignored the court rulings but stopped short of saying he would not obey them. He has jailed opposition members and fired two police chiefs who said they would uphold the court rulings.
Yameen took power in 2013 and his recent moves aim to consolidate power ahead of an election this year.
The country’s neighbor India urged the government to release the nine opposition leaders as required by the Supreme Court.
All 38 ruling party lawmakers approved the vote at an extraordinary session of parliament boycotted by the opposition who cited the constitution to say it required 43 MPs.
Former president Mohamed Nasheed, who is in exile, said the government could not extend the emergency without 43 votes.
Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, leader of the opposition coalition’s parliamentary group, said: “This state of emergency is illegal .... Yameen has, in effect, hijacked the entire state and is ruling the Maldives like a military dictator.”
Parliament says it passed the extension to the emergency under a procedure that does not require a quorum and it sought an opinion on the matter from the Supreme Court.
Former attorney general Ahmed Ali Sawad said more than half of MPs should be present for a vote on the emergency decree.
“This is fundamental legislative check on an executive action having wide ranging ramifications on the rights, liberties and affairs of the people,” Sawad told Reuters.
Shahinda Ismail, executive director of Maldives Democracy Network said the ruling party has effectively and completely removed all democratic and lawful systems of governance.

Related Articles

Tags: Maldives Male

Comments

MORE FROM World

North Korea canceled meeting with Pence at Olympics — US officials

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Mike Pence was scheduled to meet with North Korean officials,...

Maldives parliament approves extension of state of emergency by 30 days

MALE: Parliament in the Maldives on Tuesday approved a 30-day extension of a state of emergency...

North Korea canceled meeting with Pence at Olympics — US officials
Maldives parliament approves extension of state of emergency by 30 days
Life in prison for US man who killed Lebanese neighbor
Britain set to take further budgetary control of Northern Ireland
Pressure on EU’s southern borders from migrants seen persisting in 2018
Man charged with killing wife who disappeared at sea
Latest News
North Korea canceled meeting with Pence at Olympics — US officials
Maldives parliament approves extension of state of emergency by 30 days
5 views
Life in prison for US man who killed Lebanese neighbor
69 views
High tea at the Ritz-Carlton is perk of the job for diplomats’ wives
123 views
‘Dozens’ of Russians injured in attack, says ministry
92 views
Turkey shells pro-Syrian regime fighters
161 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR