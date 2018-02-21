  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 14 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Crash forces Mark Cavendish out of Abu Dhabi Tour

Sports

Crash forces Mark Cavendish out of Abu Dhabi Tour

AFP |
British rider Mark Cavendish (AFP/Giuseppe Cacace)

Related Articles

ABU DHABI: British sprint king Mark Cavendish made an early exit from the Abu Dhabi Tour on Wednesday after crashing before the official start of the first stage.
“Mark Cavendish went down in the neutral zone, falling on the same shoulder he broke last year. He got up and chased back to the peloton but had to abandon soon after. More info to come after medical check,” tweeted Team Dimension Data.
The former world champion collided with a car that had braked suddenly before reaching the start line in the western desert of Madinat Zayed, according to the official Abu Dhabi television channel.
Cavendish, who appeared to be suffering from shoulder and neck pain, was examined by a doctor and attempted to re-enter the peloton but bowed out a few kilometers later.
The 32-year-old, who won the third stage of the Dubai Tour on February 8, was one of the headliners of the five-stage Abu Dhabi Tour, which includes three stages particularly favorable to sprinters.
Cavendish was forced to abandon the Tour de France last year after a heavy crash at the fourth stage finish line left him with a broken shoulder, triggering the disqualification of winner Peter Sagan.

Related Articles

Tags: cycling Mark Cavendish sports Abu Dhabi Tour

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Willian confident of Champions League progress despite Messi magic

LONDON: Chelsea’s Willian is confident Antonio Conte’s side can pull off a shock win in Barcelona...

Crash forces Mark Cavendish out of Abu Dhabi Tour

ABU DHABI: British sprint king Mark Cavendish made an early exit from the Abu Dhabi Tour on...

Willian confident of Champions League progress despite Messi magic
Crash forces Mark Cavendish out of Abu Dhabi Tour
Al-Hilal begin the search for a new coach after firing double-winning coach Ramon Diaz
Lionel Messi ends Chelsea drought to give Barcelona Champions League last-16 edge
Villarreal player Ruben Semedo arrested after ‘violent incident’, holding person against their will
Off Premier League pace, Champions League now more important for Manchester United
Latest News
Alwaleed-backed AccorHotels closes in on property deal
49 views
Willian confident of Champions League progress despite Messi magic
24 views
Budget carrier flydubai sees profits and revenue increase
29 views
Crash forces Mark Cavendish out of Abu Dhabi Tour
44 views
Yemen PM: Unified Yemen in the interest of the region and the world
61 views
Tunisia sees record tourist numbers in 2018 as attack effect fades
70 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR