The Times of India: US stands firm as Pakistan begs for FATF mercy while Hafiz Saeed continues to preach hate

The Times of India report by Chidanand Rajghattai states that the Trump administration’s hardball approach to ending Pakistan’s nurturing of terrorism has sent Islamabad scrambling across the world to beg for mercy and succor, but Washington remains unmoved by its entreaties while Pakistan’s terrorist principal Hafiz Saeed remains free to preach his gospel of hate. US officials continue to hold Islamabad’s feet to fire on the terror financing issue even as Pakistani officials arrived on Monday to plead their case in Paris, where the 35-member Financial Action Task Force (FATF) – a global body that combats terrorist financing and money laundering – is considering a US resolution grey list Pakistan for essentially bankrolling terrorism.