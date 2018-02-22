  • Search form

  The News: Supreme Court declares Nawaz Sharif ineligible to head party

The News: Supreme Court declares Nawaz Sharif ineligible to head party

February 22: The News report by Sohail Khan states that the Supreme Court on Wednesday declared former prime minister Nawaz Sharif ineligible to continue as president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for being a disqualified person declared by a court of law and declared null and void all actions taken by the former prime minister in capacity of party leader. The apex court also ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to denotify Nawaz Sharif as president of the PML-N.
MORE FROM Press Review

The Nation: Al Azizia Steel Mills, Flagship Investments: AC to hear supplementary references tomorrow

February 21: The Nation states that the Accountability Court will hear the ...

Xinhua Net: Pakistan loans demand surges during Q2 of FY18: central bank

February 16: Xinhua Net states that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that Pakistan's...

Dawn: Imran hails Supreme Court ruling, Zardari warns against confrontation
The News: Supreme Court declares Nawaz Sharif ineligible to head party
Pakistan expresses condolences to Iran over plane crash
UPI: Russia mulls LNG option for Pakistan
The Times of India: US stands firm as Pakistan begs for FATF mercy while Hafiz Saeed continues to preach hate
Economic Times: Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over death of 8-year-old boy in cross-border firing
