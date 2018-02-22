The News: Supreme Court declares Nawaz Sharif ineligible to head party

The News report by Sohail Khan states that the Supreme Court on Wednesday declared former prime minister Nawaz Sharif ineligible to continue as president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for being a disqualified person declared by a court of law and declared null and void all actions taken by the former prime minister in capacity of party leader. The apex court also ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to denotify Nawaz Sharif as president of the PML-N.