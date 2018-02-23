Saudi-American volunteering committee presents project for the homeless in Boston

LONDON: The Saudi American Public Relation Affaires Committee (SAPRAC) coordinated and presented on Wednesday a volunteering project in Boston, MA.In cooperation with Boston Rescue Mission, the project catered to the needs of the homeless during the cold weather. More than 350 gifts were presented to the more than 170 guests and residents at the shelter.During the visit, the SAPRAC team toured the organization, met with all present residents and distributed gifts. It was a positive and engaging project with the participation of more than 8 male and female Saudi volunteers from SAPRAC’s volunteering team in Boston.Upon completion of the SAPRAC’s volunteering project, a meeting was held between the Vice President and Executive Director of SAPRAC, Dr. Reem Daffa and the President and CEO of Boston Rescue Mission, Rev. John Samaan, where a mutual agreement took place to collaborate on further and more voluntary work with SAPRAC in the future.President and CEO of Boston Rescue Mission, Rev. John Samaan, lauded SAPRAC’s initiative and stated that volunteering activities like this have such a positive impact on those in need, and is considered wonderful and distinguished work by the people of Saudi Arabia.Vice President and Executive Director of SAPRAC, Dr. Reem Daffa said: “These efforts reflect the philanthropic spirit of the Saudi youth and society, while breaking stereotype perceptions among Americans. Saudi youth consider voluntary efforts to be a religious and national message that is indivisible from their scholarly mission, wherever they are in the world.The director of the FLS International Institute, Michael LaRiccia, hosted the SAPRAC volunteering team at their headquarters in Boston and said: “SAPRAC has made great efforts throughout to demonstrate humanitarian work toward members of the American community, who are in need. He also stated that SAPRAC is always welcome at any branch of the Institute throughout the states.SAPRAC’s Event Officer, Mohammed Al Hamed added: “These voluntary efforts are in the interest of building multinational communities and result in a positive impact on societies. Such efforts give hope and joy to those in need, and voluntary efforts between American and Saudi communities contribute to strengthening relations between the people of both nations.