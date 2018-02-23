  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 41 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi-American volunteering committee presents project for the homeless in Boston

Saudi Arabia

Saudi-American volunteering committee presents project for the homeless in Boston

ARAB NEWS |
The Saudi American Public Relation Affaires Committee (SAPRAC) coordinated and presented a volunteering project in Boston, MA. (AN Photo)
The Saudi American Public Relation Affaires Committee (SAPRAC) coordinated and presented a volunteering project in Boston, MA. (AN Photo)
The Saudi American Public Relation Affaires Committee (SAPRAC) coordinated and presented a volunteering project in Boston, MA. (AN Photo)
The Saudi American Public Relation Affaires Committee (SAPRAC) coordinated and presented a volunteering project in Boston, MA. (AN Photo)
The Saudi American Public Relation Affaires Committee (SAPRAC) coordinated and presented a volunteering project in Boston, MA. (AN Photo)
The Saudi American Public Relation Affaires Committee (SAPRAC) coordinated and presented a volunteering project in Boston, MA. (AN Photo)
6 photos

Related Articles

LONDON: The Saudi American Public Relation Affaires Committee (SAPRAC) coordinated and presented on Wednesday a volunteering project in Boston, MA.
In cooperation with Boston Rescue Mission, the project catered to the needs of the homeless during the cold weather. More than 350 gifts were presented to the more than 170 guests and residents at the shelter.
During the visit, the SAPRAC team toured the organization, met with all present residents and distributed gifts. It was a positive and engaging project with the participation of more than 8 male and female Saudi volunteers from SAPRAC’s volunteering team in Boston.
Upon completion of the SAPRAC’s volunteering project, a meeting was held between the Vice President and Executive Director of SAPRAC, Dr. Reem Daffa and the President and CEO of Boston Rescue Mission, Rev. John Samaan, where a mutual agreement took place to collaborate on further and more voluntary work with SAPRAC in the future.
President and CEO of Boston Rescue Mission, Rev. John Samaan, lauded SAPRAC’s initiative and stated that volunteering activities like this have such a positive impact on those in need, and is considered wonderful and distinguished work by the people of Saudi Arabia.
Vice President and Executive Director of SAPRAC, Dr. Reem Daffa said: “These efforts reflect the philanthropic spirit of the Saudi youth and society, while breaking stereotype perceptions among Americans. Saudi youth consider voluntary efforts to be a religious and national message that is indivisible from their scholarly mission, wherever they are in the world.
The director of the FLS International Institute, Michael LaRiccia, hosted the SAPRAC volunteering team at their headquarters in Boston and said: “SAPRAC has made great efforts throughout to demonstrate humanitarian work toward members of the American community, who are in need. He also stated that SAPRAC is always welcome at any branch of the Institute throughout the states.
SAPRAC’s Event Officer, Mohammed Al Hamed added: “These voluntary efforts are in the interest of building multinational communities and result in a positive impact on societies. Such efforts give hope and joy to those in need, and voluntary efforts between American and Saudi communities contribute to strengthening relations between the people of both nations.

Related Articles

Tags: Saudi American Public Relation Affaires Committee (SAPRAC) Boston Unites States Saudi Arabia homeless Boston Rescue Mission FLS International Institute

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi-American volunteering committee presents project for the homeless in Boston

LONDON: The Saudi American Public Relation Affaires Committee (SAPRAC) coordinated and presented on...

Saudi sentenced to death for joining terror cell

JEDDAH: The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh on Tuesday sentenced to death a Saudi for joining the...

Saudi-American volunteering committee presents project for the homeless in Boston
Saudi sentenced to death for joining terror cell
Sri Lankan worker receives end-of-service award — 22 years after he left Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to invest $64 billion in entertainment sector over coming decade
There goes the bride … off to Nepal to help underprivileged children
OIC seeks steps to reduce unemployment in Muslim countries
Latest News
Saudi-American volunteering committee presents project for the homeless in Boston
2 views
Special
World ‘cannot trust Iran’ over nuclear future: Saudi foreign minister
18 views
Special
‘Barakah Meets Barakah’ stars say cinema move will help bring Saudi stories to world
21 views
Special
Middle East investors eye improving business conditions in Saudi Arabia, says survey
86 views
Special
Gulf banks catch eye of regional investors
54 views
Seven soldiers, 71 militants killed in Egypt Sinai op
98 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR