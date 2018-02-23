  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 18 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Australian deputy prime minister resigns after affair with staffer

World

Australian deputy prime minister resigns after affair with staffer

REUTERS |
Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said he decided to quit after an allegation of sexual harassment emerged on Friday. (Reuters)

Related Articles

SYDNEY: Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said on Friday he will resign as leader of his party and will move to the backbench after weeks of pressure over an extra-marital affair with his former media secretary.
Joyce said he will step down on Monday as leader of the National party, the junior partner in Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s center-right coalition. He will remain in parliament, safeguarding Turnbull’s shaky one-seat majority.
Joyce, a practicing Catholic, has been married for 24 years and has campaigned on family values but had been under sustained pressure to resign over an affair with his former staff member, who is carrying his child.
He said he decided to quit after an allegation of sexual harassment emerged on Friday. Joyce denied any wrongdoing.
“I will say on Monday morning at the party room I will step down as the leader of the National Party and deputy leader of Australia,” Joyce told reporters in Armidale, the rural town he represents about 485 kilometers northeast of Sydney.
National Party federal director Ben Hindmarsh said the party had received the sexual harassment allegation but declined to give any details.
A spokesman said Joyce had been made aware of the claim indirectly and believed it was “spurious and defamatory.” Joyce had asked for the allegation to be referred to police, the spokesman said.
The National Party will now elect a new leader, who will also become deputy prime minister under the terms of the coalition agreement with Turnbull’s Liberal party.

Related Articles

Tags: Parliament Australia Barnaby Joyce

Comments

MORE FROM World

Shots fired at North Korea-linked group HQ in Japan

TOKYO: Japanese police arrested two men on Friday after several bullets were fired at the Tokyo...

California couple charged with torture of kids due in court

RIVERSIDE: A California couple charged with torturing their children by starving, beating and...

Shots fired at North Korea-linked group HQ in Japan
California couple charged with torture of kids due in court
Hearing set on if US will seize assets of ‘Pharma Bro’
Trump to announce new sanctions against North Korea
Daesh militants waging fresh bid to set up Southeast Asian caliphate
Myanmar bulldozes what is left of Rohingya Muslim villages
Latest News
Oil pressured by high US crude exports
Abbas downplays health concerns after US hospital visit
4 views
Shots fired at North Korea-linked group HQ in Japan
60 views
Turkey not avoiding civilians in Syria strikes, rights group claims
54 views
California couple charged with torture of kids due in court
117 views
Royal Bank of Scotland posts first profit in a decade
87 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR