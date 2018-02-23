  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 53 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • FBI ‘Daesh informant’ officer convicted at terrorism trial faces decades in prison

World

FBI ‘Daesh informant’ officer convicted at terrorism trial faces decades in prison

AP |
Ex-Metro cop Nicholas Young, 38, was convicted of trying to help Daesh. (NYDailyNews)

Related Articles

ALEXANDRIA: A former transit-agency police officer convicted in a sting operation of attempting to help the militant group Daesh could face decades in prison at his sentencing hearing.
Thirty-eight-year-old Nicholas Young was a patrol officer in the D.C. region’s Metrorail system. He was known as “Officer Friendly” at the Takoma Park station where he was assigned.
A federal jury convicted Young in December on multiple counts, including attempted material support of a terrorist group.
Young purchased more than $200 in gift cards he believed would be used to purchase mobile-phone apps that Daesh could use to communicate securely. In reality, though, Young’s Daesh connection was an FBI informant.
Young argued unsuccessfully at trial that he was entrapped. He faces up to 60 years at his sentencing hearing Friday.

Related Articles

Tags: Daesh FBI United States terrorism

Comments

MORE FROM World

Shots fired at North Korea-linked group HQ in Japan

TOKYO: Japanese police arrested two men on Friday after several bullets were fired at the Tokyo...

California couple charged with torture of kids due in court

RIVERSIDE: A California couple charged with torturing their children by starving, beating and...

Shots fired at North Korea-linked group HQ in Japan
California couple charged with torture of kids due in court
Hearing set on if US will seize assets of ‘Pharma Bro’
Trump to announce new sanctions against North Korea
Daesh militants waging fresh bid to set up Southeast Asian caliphate
Myanmar bulldozes what is left of Rohingya Muslim villages
Latest News
Oil pressured by high US crude exports
Abbas downplays health concerns after US hospital visit
4 views
Shots fired at North Korea-linked group HQ in Japan
60 views
Turkey not avoiding civilians in Syria strikes, rights group claims
54 views
California couple charged with torture of kids due in court
117 views
Royal Bank of Scotland posts first profit in a decade
87 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR