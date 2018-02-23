The Nation: Pakistan acting on anti-money laundering, CT finance: US

February 23: The Nation report by Shafqat Ali states that the United States acknowledges that Pakistan has “begun” taking action to address money laundering and terror financing, the American embassy here said Thursday. Speaking to The Nation, US Embassy Spokesperson Richard Snelsire however, said the international community had consistently expressed its long-standing concerns about ongoing deficiencies in Pakistan’s implementation of its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism finance regime.
