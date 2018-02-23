  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 43 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • The Express Tribune: Pakistan maintaining delicate balance in its ties: Defense Minister

Press Review

The Express Tribune: Pakistan maintaining delicate balance in its ties: Defense Minister

ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN |
Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan speaks at the launch ceremony of the Arab News Pakistan edition at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad on Thursday. (AN photo)
February 23: The Express Tribune states that Pakistan is maintaining a delicate balance in its ties with Saudi Arabia and Iran, and is cautious of being drawn into Middle East’s sectarian power struggles, said the defense minister on Thursday. Khurram Dastagir explained the principles driving Pakistan’s Middle East policy after inaugurating an international seminar on ‘Contemporary Relations between Pakistan, Iran and Saudi Arabia: Present Challenges’ organized by Strategic Vision Institute (SVI), an Islamabad based think tank.
Read More I

Comments

MORE FROM Press Review

The Nation: Al Azizia Steel Mills, Flagship Investments: AC to hear supplementary references tomorrow

February 21: The Nation states that the Accountability Court will hear the ...

Xinhua Net: Pakistan loans demand surges during Q2 of FY18: central bank

February 16: Xinhua Net states that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that Pakistan's...

Daily Star: WW3 fears after gunfire erupts at Indian posts 'Attacked' by Pakistan
Zee News: Pakistan converting temporary Mujahid Battalions into permanent with its new three-phased training policy
Live: Army retaliates to ceasefire violations, kills 20 Pak soldiers in last 46 days: Sources
The Washington Post: Pakistan says Indian sniper fire killed worker in Kashmir
The Hindu: Nawaz Sharif slams Supreme Court decision
Firstpost: Pakistan complicity: India can't afford to ignore 'great game' in backyard any longer
Latest News
Warren Buffett is stepping down from Kraft Heinz board
Companies that have cut ties with the NRA, at a glance
7 views
French customs officials find stolen Degas in luggage on bus
10 views
Fates vary of foreign terrorists arrested in Iraq and Syria
58 views
Turkey prepares for urban warfare in Afrin
153 views
Last residents hold on in Tunisia’s underground houses
36 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR