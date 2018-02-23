The Express Tribune: Pakistan maintaining delicate balance in its ties: Defense Minister

The Express Tribune states that Pakistan is maintaining a delicate balance in its ties with Saudi Arabia and Iran, and is cautious of being drawn into Middle East’s sectarian power struggles, said the defense minister on Thursday. Khurram Dastagir explained the principles driving Pakistan’s Middle East policy after inaugurating an international seminar on ‘Contemporary Relations between Pakistan, Iran and Saudi Arabia: Present Challenges’ organized by Strategic Vision Institute (SVI), an Islamabad based think tank.