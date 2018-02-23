Dawn: Witness says Calibri font existed when trust deed was prepared

Dawn report by Malik Asad states that the star witness against the daughter and the son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield Apartments reference told the accountability court on Thursday that the Calibri font existed when the trust deed of the property was prepared. But the font was not commercially available before January 2007 and the trust deed was prepared in February 2006 hence it was fabricated, said forensic expert Robert M. Radley while testifying from the Pakistani High Commission in London via video link.