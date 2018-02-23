  • Search form

  • Dawn: Witness says Calibri font existed when trust deed was prepared

Press Review

Dawn: Witness says Calibri font existed when trust deed was prepared

ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN |
In this file photo, Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif gestures as she speaks to media in Islamabad, Pakistan on July 5, 2017. (REUTERS)
February 23: Dawn report by Malik Asad states that the star witness against the daughter and the son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield Apartments reference told the accountability court on Thursday that the Calibri font existed when the trust deed of the property was prepared. But the font was not commercially available before January 2007 and the trust deed was prepared in February 2006 hence it was fabricated, said forensic expert Robert M. Radley while testifying from the Pakistani High Commission in London via video link.
