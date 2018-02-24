  • Search form

  Ester Ledecka makes history at Pyeongchang Games with gold wins in skiing and snowboarding

Sports

Ester Ledecka makes history at Pyeongchang Games with gold wins in skiing and snowboarding

AP |
Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic competes. (Reuters)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea: Ester Ledecka has won the second leg of an unheard-of Olympic double, taking the gold medal in snowboarding’s parallel giant slalom to go with her surprise skiing victory in the Alpine super-G earlier in the games.
The Czech star is the first to win gold medals in both sports. She is top-ranked on the snowboarding circuit but never a threat until now in skiing.
She outraced Selina Joerg of Germany to the line in the final and won by .46 seconds, a much more comfortable margin than the .01-second edge in the super-G race that left her staring at the clock in shock.
This time, it was no surprise. Ledecka crossed the line and simply pumped her fist, then offered a long congratulatory hug to Joerg.

Tags: Ester Ledecka PyeongChang Games Olympics

