Fashion

Versace rocks Milan’s fashion week with loud college style

Reuters |
Models take the catwalk during the Versace women's Fall/Winter 2018-2019 collection, presented during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. (AP)

MILAN: Italian fashion house Versace rocked Milan with bright tartans, leather and studs in its fall-winter 2018 collection runway show, echoing college chic and punk style.
The loud and colorful looks by creative director Donatella Versace were part of “The Versace clan” collection, showcased in a palazzo overlooking the city’s Duomo cathedral, and picked up on the menswear designs presented in January.
In the first part of the collection, models wore tartan skirts and matching tops, cardigans, berets and football scarves, like college students coming out of classes.
Long brown leather coats were worn with high heeled shoes and camel trousers paired with short leather jackets.
Models strutted in what was once a ballroom on platform shoes, zippered loose boots and stiletto shoes worn with colorful socks.
The fashion house, known for its bold and glamorous designs, did not fail to impress with bright tasselled dresses with matching earrings and short black outfits worn with tight belts with golden buckles.
“The Versace clan dares and says what it believes and sets itself apart from the crowds thanks to its style choices ... there are no in-betweens, no compromises,” a style note by the brand said.

Versace rocks Milan's fashion week with loud college style

