World’s largest organic dairy producer launches organic milk in KSA

Arla hosted an interactive pop-up farm event in Riyadh from Feb. 20-22.
Arla Foods, the world’s largest producer of organic dairy products, has launched its first branded organic milk in Saudi Arabia. This is part of the farmer-owned company’s ambitious business strategy to become the No.1 organic dairy brand in the Middle East and North Africa by 2020.
A recent report suggests that a rise in popularity is contributing to the significant growth in the GCC organic market. The organic food market in the GCC is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 19.5 percent from $300 million in 2009 due to changing consumer tastes and habits.
“We are seeing a rise in demand for organic products in the Middle East, particularly in Saudi Arabia where retailers have shown a growing interest in stocking organic produce. As the world’s leading producer of organic dairy products, we look forward to introducing Saudi consumers to our organic range by adding Arla Organic to our existing portfolio in the region. We wish to provide choice and availability to the people of Saudi Arabia and help make organic a mainstream choice for all,” said Kim Villadsen, managing director of Arla Saudi Arabia.
To celebrate the launch of the organic milk in Saudi Arabia, Arla hosted an interactive pop-up farm event in Riyadh from Feb. 20-22, offering primary school children, government officials and the media a unique opportunity to learn more about organic farming. Two organic Arla farmer owners from Europe were present for the launch in Riyadh to share their experience and dedication directly with consumers.
Arla Organic Milk is certified organic and comes from cows that have been raised according to organic farming methods. The free-range cows have space to roam on lush green fields and enjoy a 100 percent organic diet. In line with European standards, Arla farmers do not give their cows antibiotics or hormones to increase the amount of milk they produce.
Arla launched in the UAE in September 2017, and will be launching in Lebanon and Kuwait in the near future as part of its regional phased approach.

