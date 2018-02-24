Saudi Arabian Airlines is official carrier of 1st Riyadh International Marathon

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) — the Kingdom’s national carrier — is the official carrier of the 1st Riyadh International Marathon, which took place on Saturday in the nation’s capital.

The marathon was organized with the full support and under the directives of Turki bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Alsheikh, chairman of the General Sport Authority and chairman of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee.

“The airline extends its full support to participants, the community, and to the General Sport Authority. The Riyadh International Marathon is a highly anticipated event, connecting sports enthusiasts both from across the Kingdom and internationally,” Saudia said in a press release.

As a main sponsor, Saudia awarded tickets to several of the marathon participants.

Also, at the race on Saturday, the airline showcased its latest healthy meal options, and provided over 2,400 meal boxes as part of its new campaign — “How to travel healthy.” Saudia currently provides many meal options on board, catering to health requirements for guests with diabetes, autism, cholesterol and other conditions.

Saturday’s event had an innovative football field, simulated as a map of Russia, where members of the audience attempted to score goals. The winners were awarded tickets by Saudia.

“This is in support of the country’s national team participating in this year’s 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia and playing at the opening match on June 14 at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow,” Saudia said.