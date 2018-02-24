  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabian Airlines is official carrier of 1st Riyadh International Marathon

Corporate News

Saudi Arabian Airlines is official carrier of 1st Riyadh International Marathon

ARAB NEWS |
Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) — the Kingdom’s national carrier — is the official carrier of the 1st Riyadh International Marathon, which took place on Saturday in the nation’s capital.
The marathon was organized with the full support and under the directives of Turki bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Alsheikh, chairman of the General Sport Authority and chairman of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee.
“The airline extends its full support to participants, the community, and to the General Sport Authority. The Riyadh International Marathon is a highly anticipated event, connecting sports enthusiasts both from across the Kingdom and internationally,” Saudia said in a press release.
As a main sponsor, Saudia awarded tickets to several of the marathon participants.
Also, at the race on Saturday, the airline showcased its latest healthy meal options, and provided over 2,400 meal boxes as part of its new campaign — “How to travel healthy.” Saudia currently provides many meal options on board, catering to health requirements for guests with diabetes, autism, cholesterol and other conditions.
Saturday’s event had an innovative football field, simulated as a map of Russia, where members of the audience attempted to score goals. The winners were awarded tickets by Saudia.
“This is in support of the country’s national team participating in this year’s 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia and playing at the opening match on June 14 at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow,” Saudia said.

Comments

MORE FROM Corporate News

Renault Sport Formula One Team reveals 2018 challenger

Fans of the Renault Sport Formula One Team were able to get a close-up look of the 2018 season...

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors launches new BMW X2 at 21,39 Jeddah Arts

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, the official importer of BMW in the Kingdom, has unveiled the new BMW...

Renault Sport Formula One Team reveals 2018 challenger
Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors launches new BMW X2 at 21,39 Jeddah Arts
Saudi Arabian Airlines is official carrier of 1st Riyadh International Marathon
World’s largest organic dairy producer launches organic milk in KSA
Saudi Vision 2030 calls for urban development that will last
Zabeel House by Jumeirah to open on the banks of Dubai Creek
Latest News
UN to vote Monday on resolution that would condemn Iran
58 views
Four police arrested in Mexico over disappearance of Italian men
72 views
Macron faces grilling from farmers at agricultural fair
58 views
Aymeric Laporte looking to start his Manchester City trophy collection
63 views
Pakistan acquits 12 men accused of child sex abuse
171 views
Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed launches ‘Hope Maker’ award
122 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR