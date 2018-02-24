Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors launches new BMW X2 at 21,39 Jeddah Arts

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, the official importer of BMW in the Kingdom, has unveiled the new BMW X2 at the opening night of 21,39 Jeddah Arts, a contemporary art exhibition organized annually by the Saudi Art Council.

The BMW X2, the newest addition to the BMW X family, features a highly distinctive and unique design with sporty, yet urban genes.

The BMW X2 pushes back boundaries and appeals primarily to a young-at-heart target group.

At the unveiling ceremony, Donn Muirhead, managing director of Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors — BMW Group, said: “Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors is delighted to have launched the BMW X2 at the 21,39 Jeddah Arts exhibition. BMW’s long history of supporting arts and culture initiatives made it the ideal occasion to reveal the first-ever X2. We are confident that guests will enjoy and appreciate the design and innovation of the X2, as they will witness the many fascinating and attractive installations at 21,39 Jeddah Arts exhibition.”

The BMW X2 will be on display in the Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors showrooms across the Kingdom by March 15.

“The BMW X2 cuts a sublime figure from any angle. Its stance on the road recalls a finely tuned athlete — and fuses the rugged profile typical of a BMW X model with the sporting grace of a coupe,” a press release said.

Signature details include wheel arches with a squared-off look, striking exhaust tailpipes and accentuated side skirts, in addition to an elegant roofline, slick lines and slim window graphic.

The M Sport X model is available for the first time and allows owners to make the character of their BMW X2 even more individual. Two design features, in particular, catch the eye. The X2 turns BMW’s familiar trapezoidal kidney grille form on its head, and it now broadens as it heads south; this is the first time a modern BMW has gone about things this way. And the additional BMW roundel on the C-pillars references a much-loved detail of classical BMW coupes, such as the 2000 CS and 3.0 CSL, highlighting the sporting DNA of the BMW X2.

The non-profit art exhibition showcases the work of more than 30 Saudi and international artists across multiple locations in Jeddah from Feb. 7 — May 5.