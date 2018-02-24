  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Renault Sport Formula One Team reveals 2018 challenger

Corporate News

Renault Sport Formula One Team reveals 2018 challenger

ARAB NEWS |
The Renault R.S.18 is Renault Sport Formula One Team’s third chassis since its return to Formula 1 as a full works’ entry in 2016.
Fans of the Renault Sport Formula One Team were able to get a close-up look of the 2018 season challenger as the Renault R.S.18 was recently unveiled. Using specially created tools, fans could see a hologram projection of the car and spin it through 360 degrees to see its brand-new lines and new black and yellow livery.
The Renault R.S.18 is Renault Sport Formula One Team’s third chassis since its return to Formula 1 as a full works’ entry in 2016. The car is a progression and refinement of the concepts developed during the 2017 season.
It includes an improved suspension concept and greater aerodynamic downforce. Noticeably, the R.S.18 also features the mandatory new-for-2018 cockpit protection known as the “halo” and a re-profiled engine cover to comply with the 2018 technical regulations.
The 1.6l turbocharged V6 Renault R.E.18 power unit will power the R.S.18. The power unit has realized a very strong program on the dyno in Viry-Châtillon to maximize performance and improve reliability in preparation for the reduction to just three internal combustion engines (ICE) and two MGU-K and energy stores per season.
The R.S.18 is developed jointly by the teams in Enstone, UK, and Viry, France. Significant improvements have been made to the Enstone facility over the past year, with enhancements to the CFD supercomputer, wind tunnel, race team operations room, gearbox dyno, machine shop and an expanded design office.
The upgrades have already translated into on-track performance, with Renault Sport Formula One Team finishing the season sixth in the Constructors’ Championship, improving from ninth in 2016.

Comments

MORE FROM Corporate News

Renault Sport Formula One Team reveals 2018 challenger

Fans of the Renault Sport Formula One Team were able to get a close-up look of the 2018 season...

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors launches new BMW X2 at 21,39 Jeddah Arts

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, the official importer of BMW in the Kingdom, has unveiled the new BMW...

Renault Sport Formula One Team reveals 2018 challenger
Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors launches new BMW X2 at 21,39 Jeddah Arts
Saudi Arabian Airlines is official carrier of 1st Riyadh International Marathon
World’s largest organic dairy producer launches organic milk in KSA
Saudi Vision 2030 calls for urban development that will last
Zabeel House by Jumeirah to open on the banks of Dubai Creek
Latest News
UN to vote Monday on resolution that would condemn Iran
55 views
Four police arrested in Mexico over disappearance of Italian men
64 views
Macron faces grilling from farmers at agricultural fair
53 views
Aymeric Laporte looking to start his Manchester City trophy collection
62 views
Pakistan acquits 12 men accused of child sex abuse
164 views
Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed launches ‘Hope Maker’ award
120 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR