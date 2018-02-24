Renault Sport Formula One Team reveals 2018 challenger

Fans of the Renault Sport Formula One Team were able to get a close-up look of the 2018 season challenger as the Renault R.S.18 was recently unveiled. Using specially created tools, fans could see a hologram projection of the car and spin it through 360 degrees to see its brand-new lines and new black and yellow livery.

The Renault R.S.18 is Renault Sport Formula One Team’s third chassis since its return to Formula 1 as a full works’ entry in 2016. The car is a progression and refinement of the concepts developed during the 2017 season.

It includes an improved suspension concept and greater aerodynamic downforce. Noticeably, the R.S.18 also features the mandatory new-for-2018 cockpit protection known as the “halo” and a re-profiled engine cover to comply with the 2018 technical regulations.

The 1.6l turbocharged V6 Renault R.E.18 power unit will power the R.S.18. The power unit has realized a very strong program on the dyno in Viry-Châtillon to maximize performance and improve reliability in preparation for the reduction to just three internal combustion engines (ICE) and two MGU-K and energy stores per season.

The R.S.18 is developed jointly by the teams in Enstone, UK, and Viry, France. Significant improvements have been made to the Enstone facility over the past year, with enhancements to the CFD supercomputer, wind tunnel, race team operations room, gearbox dyno, machine shop and an expanded design office.

The upgrades have already translated into on-track performance, with Renault Sport Formula One Team finishing the season sixth in the Constructors’ Championship, improving from ninth in 2016.