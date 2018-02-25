  • Search form

Middle-East

Yemen’s president vows to pursue terrorist organizations and drain their resources

ARAB NEWS |
Yemen's President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi Mansour arrives to address the U.N. General Assembly at the United Nations on September 21, 2017 in New York City. (AFP)

DUBAI: Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi said on Sunday that terrorist elements, and those who support and finance them, are trying in vain to disturb the security and stability of Aden, the interim capital of Yemen, Saudi state TV channel Al-Ekhbariya reported.
The statement was made during a phone call between the president and Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ahmed Al-Misri after a suicide attack targeted the headquarters of the anti-terrorism forces in Gold Mohr in Aden’s Tawahi district, according to Yemen’s official news agency.
During the call, Hadi reiterated that these actions will not discourage the Yemeni people from striving to regain security and stability in the country.
Al-Misri also said that the security forces are continuing their primary mission of fighting terrorism and targeting its sources.
The Yemeni Interior Ministry announced on its official website that the suicide attack killed two soldiers and wounded 53, including civilians, according to an initial toll.

