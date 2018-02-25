Al-Jazirah Vehicles’ end-of-year campaign boosts sales

At the end of each year, car dealers launch a number of clearance promotions to woo customers.

However, this bombardment of the public with offers is not effective as there is a great chance of these ads going unnoticed.

Al-Jazirah Vehicles, the sole distributor of Ford and Lincoln cars in the Saudi market, wanted to go out of its way and cut through the clutter by launching its end-of-the-year campaign — “Big Ford Deals.”

Alongside with their agency FP7/RUH, Al-Jazirah Vehicles created an online campaign complementing the “Big Ford Deals” offers. The campaign engaged the audience and entertained them through a series of insightful, funny and informative videos. This was done through the story of “Ghanem Al-Oroodi,” a professional offer hunter. Al-Oroodi is a made-up character who since the age of 12 seeks promotions. In the first video and with all of Al-Oroodi’s power of not missing out on any offer, he gets overwhelmed and is unable to keep up with the “Big Ford Deals.”

In the second video, Al-Oroodi gets creative in solving his problem and recruits three minions to help him hunt down the “Big Ford Deals” ads. To further engage the viewers, Al-Oroodi asks the audience as well to hunt down any “Big Ford Deals” offer they find on any medium, capture it, share it on the #bigforddeals, join the contest and enter the draw to win a valuable prize. Through separate videos, he pitches to people with the help of his minions those tactical offers while advising them which offer suits them best based on their needs and lifestyles.

“The playful, engaging, and informative ‘Big Ford Deals’ videos and contest have been successful in standing out in the crowded digital space collecting more than 22.7 million views on social media, 5,000+ competition engagement in the first three days, +540 percent website traffic (compared to December 2016) and as a result an increase of 32 percent in sales compared to December 2016,” Al-Jazirah Vehicles said in a press release.

Ghanem Al-Oroodi is an Arabic name that literally translates to the “offer hunter.”