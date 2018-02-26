22 smugglers held with more than a ton of weed

JEDDAH: Saudi Border Guards foiled attempts to smuggle weed into the Kingdom from its southern areas and arrested 22 smugglers in the last two weeks.The forces seized over a ton of weed during the operations in Jazan, Najran and Asir regions.These operations are part of Kingdom’s efforts to curb drug smuggling across the country, said Col. Saher Al- Harbi, a spokesman for the Border Guards.He said the arrested smugglers included 17 Ethiopians and 5 Yemenis. The cases of the arrested men have been referred to the relevant authorities for further action.Al-Harbi said that Border Guards will continue to deal with all infiltration attempts and threats to border security, and that they are determined to protect the borders of the Kingdom from anything that targets its security, stability and capabilities.