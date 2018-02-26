  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 33 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • 22 smugglers held with more than a ton of weed

Saudi Arabia

22 smugglers held with more than a ton of weed

MOHAMMAD SULAMI |
Saudi Border Guards foiled attempts to smuggle weed into the Kingdom from its southern areas. (Supplied)

Related Articles

JEDDAH: Saudi Border Guards foiled attempts to smuggle weed into the Kingdom from its southern areas and arrested 22 smugglers in the last two weeks.
The forces seized over a ton of weed during the operations in Jazan, Najran and Asir regions.
These operations are part of Kingdom’s efforts to curb drug smuggling across the country, said Col. Saher Al- Harbi, a spokesman for the Border Guards.

He said the arrested smugglers included 17 Ethiopians and 5 Yemenis. The cases of the arrested men have been referred to the relevant authorities for further action.
Al-Harbi said that Border Guards will continue to deal with all infiltration attempts and threats to border security, and that they are determined to protect the borders of the Kingdom from anything that targets its security, stability and capabilities.

Related Articles

Tags: Saudi Arabia Smugglers drugs

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudis who studied in Britain honored for career achievements

Riyadh: Three Saudi Arabian graduates of UK universities have been honored for their career...

Human Rights Commission: Saudi Arabia supports women

JEDDAH: The Human Rights Commission in Saudi Arabia has said in a report that no fair observer can...

Saudis who studied in Britain honored for career achievements
Human Rights Commission: Saudi Arabia supports women
Keeping up with technology is must for progress: Experts
Respecting diversity is key to world peace: Muslim World League chief
Yemeni minister lauds KSRelief
Saudi Arabia reaffirms support for Lebanese sovereignty, stability
Latest News
Trump: Florida shooting to dominate governors’ meeting
34 views
Israel arrests cousin of jailed Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi
3 views
Erdogan on new Africa tour to push Turkey’s influence
11 views
Veteran commander vies for power in Libya’s shifting sands
11 views
Newspaper’s ‘traitor’ jibe to Dutch MPs sparks anger
10 views
US trying to ‘embarrass’ Pakistan with terror financing list: Minister
42 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR