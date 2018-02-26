Legendary Egyptian ballerina to be honored in New York next month

CAIRO: Renowned Egyptian ballerina Magda Saleh will be honored next month by the New York-based dance and theater troupe, “From the Horse’s Mouth,” which will be holding several events in celebration of its 20th anniversary.The event will also be screening a documentary on the history of Egyptian dance called “Egypt Dances” in which Saleh is the pivotal character.Four performances, exploring Egyptian dance and culture, will also take place at the theater later this month, according to a press release.Saleh is considered one of the most influential figures in Egyptian arts, with a long career filled with milestones.She debuted her talent in the 1960s on the stage of the Khedival Opera, and was one of the early graduates of the Bolshol Academic Choreographic School based in Moscow. Saleh had briefly acted as the founding director of the new Cairo Opera House.She was honored with the “Order of Merit” by former Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser.The Horse’s Mouth anniversary celebrations will take place on March 13-17.