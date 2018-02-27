  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 26 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Morocco’s king undergoes successful heart surgery: state news agency

Middle-East

Morocco’s king undergoes successful heart surgery: state news agency

REUTERS |
King Mohammed VI of Morocco. (Ludovic Marin/AFP)

Related Articles

RABAT: Morocco’s King Mohammed VI underwent successful heart surgery in France on Monday, state news agency MAP said.
The 54-year old king was treated at a Paris clinic after suffering from a “heart rhythm disorder” on Jan. 20, the agency said, adding he had been diagnosed with an “atrial flutter.”
The surgery normalized the heart rhythm, and the king would be able to resume his duties without any restrictions, MAP said.
The king, who heads the Muslim world’s longest-serving dynasty, took office in 1999 after his father, Hassan II, died of a heart attack.
The political and social stability of Morocco is closely watched by Western governments as it is the only country in North Africa where jihadist groups have failed to gain a foothold, and is an important partner against Islamist militancy in terms of intelligence-sharing.
The kingdom has escaped mass uprisings such as in Egypt, Libya or other Arab countries, but protests have erupted since 2016 in some rural areas against poverty and unemployment.
Morocco has averted previous protests with a combination of limited constitutional reforms, heavy policing and hefty public spending.

Related Articles

Tags: Morocco King Mohammed VI

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Egypt army kills 11 terrorists and destroys of 375 hideouts

DUBAI: Egyptian military have killed 11 terrorists in various operations in north and central Sinai...

UN: No halt to fighting in Syria's eastern Ghouta despite Russian truce

Developing

GENEVA/BEIRUT: Fighting raged on in the eastern Ghouta district of Syria, the United Nations said,...

Egypt army kills 11 terrorists and destroys of 375 hideouts
UN: No halt to fighting in Syria's eastern Ghouta despite Russian truce
Britain may join US strikes against Syria if chemical weapon use proven
Morocco’s king undergoes successful heart surgery: state news agency
Truce called by Russia comes into effect near Damascus
US threatens action against Iran after Russia UN veto
Latest News
Special
US wants to improve Pakistan relations, senior official says
12 views
Courtney Walsh seeks consistency from Bangladesh in Sri Lanka tri-series
6 views
Carillion gave UK government early warning of Qatar payment problems
340 views
Secondhand smartphone market takes off, but far from green
284 views
German court rules in favor of city bans on diesel cars
228 views
Antonio Conte is Italy’s top choice for national coach
147 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR