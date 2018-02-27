Trial begins for Egyptian woman who poisoned her husband after he asked for a virginity test

DUBAI: An Egyptian woman poisoned and killed her husband after five days of marriage after he demanded she undergo a virginity test a court has heard, according to Egyptian daily Masrawy.“She refused to let him touch her after their wedding and when five days passed he told her he was taking her to get a virginity test done because he felt she was trying to hide something,” the victim’s father said in court.“On the morning he was expected to take her to a doctor, we heard his screams and rushed to their apartment. When I got there, I held him and he told me his wife had poisoned him,” he added.The man then died on his way to the hospital in October, the court heard on the opening day of the trial.