  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 8 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Trial begins for Egyptian woman who poisoned her husband after he asked for a virginity test

Offbeat

Trial begins for Egyptian woman who poisoned her husband after he asked for a virginity test

ARAB NEWS |
Trial is set to begin for an Egyptian woman who poisoned and killed her husband. (AFP)

Related Articles

DUBAI: An Egyptian woman poisoned and killed her husband after five days of marriage after he demanded she undergo a virginity test a court has heard, according to Egyptian daily Masrawy.
“She refused to let him touch her after their wedding and when five days passed he told her he was taking her to get a virginity test done because he felt she was trying to hide something,” the victim’s father said in court.
“On the morning he was expected to take her to a doctor, we heard his screams and rushed to their apartment. When I got there, I held him and he told me his wife had poisoned him,” he added.
The man then died on his way to the hospital in October, the court heard on the opening day of the trial.

Related Articles

Tags: Egypt court trial poison

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Dubai Police close case on death of Bollywood star Sridevi

DUBAI: An investigation into the death of Bollywood superstar Sridevi Kapoor, who drowned in her...

Trial begins for Egyptian woman who poisoned her husband after he asked for a virginity test

DUBAI: An Egyptian woman poisoned and killed her husband after five days of marriage after he...

Dubai Police close case on death of Bollywood star Sridevi
Trial begins for Egyptian woman who poisoned her husband after he asked for a virginity test
Drifter smashes into Saudi Arabian school, kills student
James Dean’s iconic ‘Rebel Without a Cause’ jacket up for auction
Swing time: Thais go dancing in the streets
Jailed for ‘witchcraft’ in Central African Republic
Latest News
Red Cross says pause in Syria fighting ‘limited’
2 views
Special
US wants to improve Pakistan relations, senior official says
50 views
Courtney Walsh seeks consistency from Bangladesh in Sri Lanka tri-series
23 views
Carillion gave UK government early warning of Qatar payment problems
367 views
Secondhand smartphone market takes off, but far from green
303 views
German court rules in favor of city bans on diesel cars
240 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR