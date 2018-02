DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has appointed Tamader bin Youssef Al-Rammah as deputy minister of labor and social development, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.The appointment, made on Monday, comes as King Salman approved plans for the development of the Saudi Ministry of Defense.The plans outline the ministry’s vision and strategy and its organizational structure, governance and human resources requirements to meet the national defense strategy.The king also announced a raft of key civil and military appointments in a series of decrees.