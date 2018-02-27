  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Key US lawmakers want to boost Israel’s $38 bln defense aid package

Middle-East

Key US lawmakers want to boost Israel’s $38 bln defense aid package

REUTERS |
In this file photo, an Israeli army soldier aims his weapon during clashes following a protest by Palestinians against closure of a road south of Gaza. (REUTERS)

Related Articles

WASHINGTON: US senators who just returned from a trip to Israel called on Tuesday for an increase in the $38 billion in military aid the United States is currently providing Israel, signaling support for more funds for Israeli missile systems.
Senators Lindsey Graham, a leading Republican foreign policy voice, and Chris Coons, a Democratic member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said they considered the provision of $38 billion over 10 years, “a floor.”
Graham said during a meeting with reporters that he thought provisions in the agreement phasing out an arrangement in which Israel could spend US funds on its own defense industry and the provision of just $500 million in missile defense funding were “short-sighted.”
Coons said tensions in the broader region supported the idea of more funding for Israel, citing the ongoing war in Syria and Iran’s recent use of a stealth drone.
The United States and Israel signed an agreement in September 2016 to give Israel $38 billion in military assistance over the next decade, the largest such aid package in US history but one that included concessions by Israel’s government.

Related Articles

Tags: Israel US Military Middle East IDF Israeli military

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Erdogan criticized for speaking of martyrdom for small girl

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has come under criticism for telling a small girl...

Syrian women ‘exploited for sex by aid delivery workers’

LONDON: Men delivering humanitarian assistance for the UN and other international charities are...

Erdogan criticized for speaking of martyrdom for small girl
Syrian women ‘exploited for sex by aid delivery workers’
Ghouta truce struggles to hold
Chemical weapons watchdog probes Syria attacks
Daesh widows pile pressure on Iraqi justice system
Czechs reject Turkish criticism after releasing Syrian Kurdish leader
Latest News
Erdogan criticized for speaking of martyrdom for small girl
80 views
Syrian women ‘exploited for sex by aid delivery workers’
5 views
Ghouta truce struggles to hold
3 views
Chemical weapons watchdog probes Syria attacks
4 views
Special
UK split over whether to kill or ‘cure’ Daesh recruits
72 views
Daesh widows pile pressure on Iraqi justice system
41 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR