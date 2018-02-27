Saudi-Lebanese style star Alanoud Badr raises awareness for international Rare Disease Day

DUBAI: Saudi-Lebanese fashion blogger Alanoud Badr is calling for support on international Rare Disease Day, which lands on Feb. 28.

The style-savvy social media star is calling on her more than 550,000 Instagram followers to join a Feb. 28 walk-a-thon in Dubai to raise awareness for rare diseases, encourage diagnosis and improve access to treatment and medical representation for individuals with rare diseases and their families.

The walk was organized by High Hopes Dubai, a pediatric therapy center for children with special needs.

“In line with the Year of Zayed and Dubai's vision of tolerance and inclusion, we are thrilled to be heading a united walk in Dubai,” the center posted on its social media pages.

“What a day. One great event and collaboration and another fantastic cause ahead! Walking toward the week with so much hope, faith and love,” Badr posted on her Instagram account, @fozaza.

“I will be proudly walking for

rare disease day with

@highhopesdubai… alongside all those amazing warrior moms and angelic kids with rare genetic disorders who are incredible human beings fighting to live a close to normal life… This walk is open to the public and is part of an international movement all over the world. Be part of it,” she added.

The event in Dubai is just one of 400 events in 80 countries organized as part of the 11th international Rare Disease Day.

Based in Dubai, Badr is a regular fixture on the UAE’s fashion scene and even has her own brand called Lady Fozaza, which she launched in 2011.