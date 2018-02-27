  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 53 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi-Lebanese style star Alanoud Badr raises awareness for international Rare Disease Day

Offbeat

Saudi-Lebanese style star Alanoud Badr raises awareness for international Rare Disease Day

ARAB NEWS |
Alanoud Badr is taking part in an event organized by High Hopes Dubai. (@fozaza)
DUBAI: Saudi-Lebanese fashion blogger Alanoud Badr is calling for support on international Rare Disease Day, which lands on Feb. 28.
The style-savvy social media star is calling on her more than 550,000 Instagram followers to join a Feb. 28 walk-a-thon in Dubai to raise awareness for rare diseases, encourage diagnosis and improve access to treatment and medical representation for individuals with rare diseases and their families.
The walk was organized by High Hopes Dubai, a pediatric therapy center for children with special needs.
“In line with the Year of Zayed and Dubai's vision of tolerance and inclusion, we are thrilled to be heading a united walk in Dubai,” the center posted on its social media pages.
“What a day. One great event and collaboration and another fantastic cause ahead! Walking toward the week with so much hope, faith and love,” Badr posted on her Instagram account, @fozaza.
“I will be proudly walking for
rare disease day with
@highhopesdubai… alongside all those amazing warrior moms and angelic kids with rare genetic disorders who are incredible human beings fighting to live a close to normal life… This walk is open to the public and is part of an international movement all over the world. Be part of it,” she added.
The event in Dubai is just one of 400 events in 80 countries organized as part of the 11th international Rare Disease Day.
Based in Dubai, Badr is a regular fixture on the UAE’s fashion scene and even has her own brand called Lady Fozaza, which she launched in 2011.

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Jordan underwater survey finds parts of Islamic-era port

AMMAN: Officials say Jordan’s first underwater archaeological survey has detected the outlines of a...

Lucia Annibali: From acid attack victim to Italy Parliament candidate

PARMA: After overcoming a brutal acid attack organized by an ex-lover, Lucia Annibali is using her...

Jordan underwater survey finds parts of Islamic-era port
Lucia Annibali: From acid attack victim to Italy Parliament candidate
Saudi-Lebanese style star Alanoud Badr raises awareness for international Rare Disease Day
Disneyland Paris to add Star Wars zone in $2.5bn upgrade
Dubai Police close case on death of Bollywood star Sridevi
Trial begins for Egyptian woman who poisoned her husband after he asked for a virginity test
Latest News
Erdogan criticized for speaking of martyrdom for small girl
89 views
Special
Syrian women ‘exploited for sex by aid delivery workers’
28 views
Ghouta truce struggles to hold
3 views
Chemical weapons watchdog probes Syria attacks
6 views
Special
UK split over whether to kill or ‘cure’ Daesh recruits
82 views
Daesh widows pile pressure on Iraqi justice system
48 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR