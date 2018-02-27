Landmark Group finds out what makes UAE residents happy

Landmark Group, a Middle East-based retail and hospitality conglomerate, was the exclusive retail partner at the “Global Dialogue for Happiness” forum as a precursor to the World Government Summit for the second consecutive year.

The group took this opportunity to invite residents to share their happy stories across the UAE through “Happiness Booths” and social media. The booths were installed at popular shopping destinations including Oasis Mall, Mall of the Emirates and City Centre Mirdif.

The “Happiness Booth” provided insight into what makes UAE residents happy, in alignment with the message on happiness that was a highlight of several discussions during the recently concluded World Government Summit at which Landmark was the retail partner. Unsurprisingly, the major source of happiness for the 1,000 plus respondents were their family and friends.

This was done to extend the “Global Dialogue for Happiness” forum to the community at which Nisha Jagtiani, director and chief happiness officer at Landmark Group, was a guest speaker. Her session “The Return on Happiness” was moderated by Jenn Lim, co-founder and CEO of “Delivering Happiness.” The session explored the private sector’s potential to drive well-being in society at the forum in Dubai on Feb. 10. The forum was a “curtain raiser” for the opening of the fifth World Government Summit in Dubai.

Landmark Group has a plethora of brands under its portfolio, including: Centrepoint, Babyshop, Splash, Shoe Mart, Lifestyle, Iconic, Max, Shoexpress, Home Centre, Home Box and Emax.