HSBC appointed as custodian by Saudi Fransi Capital

HSBC Saudi Arabia has been appointed by Saudi Fransi Capital (SFC) as custodian for their full range of public and private funds. This appointment follows the introduction of new investment fund regulations by the Capital Market Authority of Saudi Arabia, which require asset managers to appoint independent third-party custodians for custody of the assets of public funds. Signing a mandate with an independent custodian makes SFC one of the first large asset managers to seek compliance with this requirement.

Majed Najm, chief executive officer and board member of HSBC Saudi Arabia, said: “This regulatory change is an extremely positive step in the development of asset services and the custody industry in Saudi Arabia. We are delighted to be working with SFC and we look forward to a mutually rewarding relationship between our organizations.”

Waleed Fatani, chief executive officer of Saudi Fransi Capital, added: “We welcome this new regulation. Not only is it in line with international best practice, but it will help strengthen the fund management sector in Saudi Arabia. It enables a greater focus on the core capabilities of asset management, while specialist service providers manage the safekeeping and servicing of assets. It was therefore important for us to quickly ensure compliance with the new requirements, which will ultimately benefit our clients through greater levels of asset safety. We chose HSBC Saudi Arabia due to the scope of its securities services offering as well as the strength and expertise of its local team in Saudi Arabia.”

SFC is one of the leading asset managers in Saudi Arabia with close to SR15 billion ($4 billion) in assets under management.