Levi’s brand unveils first Saudi store in Riyadh Gallery

The Levi’s brand has officially launched its first store in the Kingdom located within the Riyadh Gallery, which is one of the most popular malls in Saudi Arabia. The Levi’s store, which opened on Feb.2, is located in prime location in the 120,000-square-meter shopping mall and showcases a bespoke take on the latest global concept. The 135-square-meter Levi’s store claims to offer an elevated shopping experience, with increased visibility throughout the store.

The store offers Levi’s fans a larger shopping space and elevated design details intended to create an inviting and relaxed vibe. The store has a natural look and feel that pays homage to the Levi’s brand’s commitment to quality, craftsmanship and heritage.

“This new store represents the ultimate expression of the Levi’s brand’s store design,” a press release said.

It will carry a broad assortment of the Levi’s Red Tab Collection, offering the best in denim for men and women with iconic pieces, authentic original denim, brand new performance benefits and premium fabrics.

The store is open from 9.30 a.m. to 11 p.m.