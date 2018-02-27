Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ drive innovation with advanced camera

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has introduced the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, smartphones that “reimagine the way people communicate, share and experience the world.”

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ drive innovation with Samsung’s advanced camera. The smartphones are redesigned with a new dual aperture lens that powers an innovative low light camera, super slow-mo video capabilities and personalized AR Emoji.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ deliver an enhanced entertainment experience with powerful stereo speakers tuned by AKG, immersive audio with Dolby Atmos and a refined edge-to-edge Infinity Display — a key staple in Samsung’s design heritage. In addition, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ come with the new SmartThings app, which unites Samsung’s existing IoT services into one single, smart experience.

“The way we use our smartphones has changed as communication and self-expression has evolved,” said DJ Koh, president and head of IT and mobile communications division, Samsung Electronics. “With the Galaxy S9 and S9+, we have reimagined the smartphone camera. Not only do the Galaxy S9 and S9+ enable consumers to shoot great photos and videos anywhere, it’s a smartphone that’s designed to help them connect to others and express themselves in a way that’s unique and personal to them.”

Consumers today want a smartphone camera with state-of-the-art technology, so they can express themselves with high-quality images and tools to tell their own, unique story. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ cameras are built with these consumers in mind, with a super speed dual pixel sensor with dedicated processing power and memory to take shots with high photo quality.

Samsung lets users create an emoji that looks, sounds and acts like them. AR Emoji uses a data-based machine learning algorithm, which analyzes a 2D image of the user and maps out more than 100 facial features to create a 3D model that reflects and imitates expressions, like winks and nods, for true personalization. AR Emoji shares users’ real-life emotions not only in video but also with a range of stickers and uses a standard AGIF file format so users can share their emojis across most third-party messaging platforms.

Samsung’s intelligence platform, integrated into the camera, uses augmented reality and deep learning technologies to provide helpful information about a user’s surroundings.