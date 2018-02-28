  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 16 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle East to remain largest oil exporting region, BP energy outlook says

Business & Economy

Middle East to remain largest oil exporting region, BP energy outlook says

ARAB NEWS |
BP predicted that Middle East oil production would reach 37 million barrels per day by 2040 - over one-third of the global liquids supply. (Reuters)

Related Articles

DUBAI: The Middle East will remain the world’s largest oil exporting region but its share in the liquified natural gas market will see a dip by 2040, a report from British energy company BP said.
The publication, which outlined BP’s long-term global energy supply and demand outlook, predicted that the Middle East would remain “the largest oil producer and the second largest gas producer, accounting for over 34 percent of global liquids production and 20 percent of gas production by 2040.”
The study predicted that Middle East oil production would reach 37 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2040 - over one-third of the global liquids supply - from 32 million bpd, while gas output would be at 98 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) from 62 Bcf/d. The oil supply includes crude oil, shale oil, oil sands, natural gas liquids, liquid fuels derived from coal and gas, and refinery gains, but excludes biofuels, the report noted.
“The natural gas production increases by 60 percent [would be] mostly led by Iran, Qatar and Saudi Arabia,” the report said.
On the consumption side, BP said that the region’s energy demand would increase by 54 percent by 2040, with natural gas representing almost two-thirds of that growth as oil and coal both lose share to gas and non-fossil fuels. Non-fossil fuels would make up 8 percent of aggregate energy supply by 2040, from only about percent today thanks to growth in solar, wind and nuclear sources.
“Energy intensity is projected to fall by 21 percent by 2040, but the region is still almost twice as energy intensive as the world’s average. Energy consumption per capita [will] rise to reach OECD levels by 2040,” the report said

Related Articles

Tags: Oil energy Middle East gas Markets

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Carillion asked UK government to step in over Qatar debt black hole

Special

LONDON: Carillion Group, the British contractor that went bust in January with debts of around £1.5...

Adidas CEO says 2017 sales boosted by China, North America and e-commerce

DUESSELDORF: Sales at German sportswear firm Adidas rose between 15 and 20 percent to more than €20...

Carillion asked UK government to step in over Qatar debt black hole
Adidas CEO says 2017 sales boosted by China, North America and e-commerce
Middle East to remain largest oil exporting region, BP energy outlook says
India factory growth slows to four-month low in February as rising prices dent demand
Oil prices fall on weak China factory data, rise in US crude stocks
Currency speculators play deaf as analysts yell ‘year of the yen’
Latest News
Pakistan ban Shahzaib Hasan for year in cricket fixing case
5 views
Janitor receives 572-year jail sentence for abusing 18 children in Turkey
271 views
Update
At least 15 killed as Egypt trains collide
62 views
Arsene Wenger ‘amazed’ at speculation over Arsenal future
34 views
Update
Afghan president proposes constitution review and truce as part of peace bid with Taliban
560 views
Omidyar Network transfers investment in Philippine news site to keep it open
70 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR