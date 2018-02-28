  • Search form

Fashion

Lebanese fashion star Lana El-Sahely braves the cold for Dior’s Paris show

AP |
Lebanese fashion blogger Lana El-Sahely poses for a photo-call before the Christian Dior's 2018/2019 fall/winter collection fashion show on February 27, 2018 in Paris. (AFP)
PARIS: The subzero temperatures didn’t dampen Paris Fashion Week, which began with dark 80s atmospherics at Saint Laurent and a bright flower-power ode to female empowerment from Dior.
The event even saw Middle Eastern fashion stars brave the cold to see the new collection, with Lebanese fashion blogger Lana El-Sahely posing for photographers before the show.
Gabriella Wilde’s frayed silk Dior skirt was a little too diaphanous for the Paris winter weather. The British actress shivered at the Dior photo call before she quickly ducked inside to join Cara Delevingne and Dylan Penn.
A heaving mass of celebrities, editors and photographers soon thawed guests that had arrived at Paris’ Rodin Museum to see Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest artistic production.
The venue was emblazoned with mantras such as Hillary Clinton’s “Women’s Rights Are Human Rights,” providing a clue that Chiuri — the fashion house’s first female chief — would press ahead with the feminist themes that have proved the best-sellers from her previous collections.
The show — a brightly colored, patchwork-rich ode to flower-power, female empowerment and the ‘60s — didn’t disappoint. Orange shades and peaked dark cap hats mixed with check menswear jackets and assertive black thigh-high biker boots.
Abundant woolen looks — like a thick knit maroon dress with a cinched waist — captured the age of the awakening of women’s lib. And flowers were ubiquitous.
The program notes said Tuesday’s Dior collection marks 50 years since 1968 — the turning point of the civil rights movement — and the way in which Vogue magazine under Diana Vreeland mirrored that shift in a “sartorial revolution.”
The last look — a psychedelic column dress with embroidered tulle blooms in traffic-stopping reds, blues and yellow — took the concept of flower power into a whole new gear.

