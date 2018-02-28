  • Search form

World

Berlin confirms Russian group hacked Germany’s government network

AP |
This May 4, 2017 file photo shows a soldier on his way to the Defense Ministry in Berlin, Germany. (Michael Kappeler/DPA via AP)
BERLIN: A Russian-backed hacker group known for many high-level cyberattacks was able to infiltrate the German government’s secure computer networks, the Deutsche Presse Agentur (DPA) reported Wednesday.
DPA cited unidentified security sources saying the group APT28 hacked into Germany’s foreign and defense ministries and managed to steal data.
The attack was noticed in December and may have lasted a year, DPA reported.
The Interior Ministry said in a statement that “within the federal administration the attack was isolated and brought under control.” The ministry said it was investigating.
A spokesman wouldn’t give further details, citing the ongoing analysis and security measures being taken.
“This case is being worked on with the highest priority and considerable resources,” the ministry statement said.
APT28, which has been linked to Russian military intelligence, has previously been identified as the likely source of an attack on the German Parliament in 2015, as well as on NATO and governments in eastern Europe.
Also known by other names including “Fancy Bear,” APT28 has also been blamed for hacks of the US election campaign, anti-doping agencies and other targets.

