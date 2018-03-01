  • Search form

Peugeot hits new earnings record despite Opel loss

REUTERS |
PSA Group’s operating income rose almost a quarter to €3.99 billion after a €157 million Opel loss in the last five months of the year, following the consolidation of the former General Motors business. (Reuters)
PARIS: PSA Group shrugged off losses at the newly acquired Opel division to lift sales, profit and operating margin to new records in 2017, the French carmaker said on Thursday.
The maker of Peugeot, Citroen, Opel and Vauxhall cars said net income rose 11.5 percent to €1.93 billion on €65.21 billion in revenue, up 20.7 percent.
Operating income rose almost a quarter to €3.99 billion after a €157 million Opel loss in the last five months of the year, following the consolidation of the former General Motors business. The group automotive operating margin fell to 5.9 percent from 6 percent.
Reiterating mid-term goals that include a 6 percent margin excluding Opel for 2021 — compared with 7.3 percent last year — Chief Financial Officer Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon said the targets will be reviewed early next year and could be raised.
“We are certainly doing quite well right now,” Chatillon said as he presented the earnings numbers to reporters. “Let’s see in 2019.”
PSA’s full-year results beat analyst expectations of €1.9 billion in net income, €3.53 billion in operating profit and €64.68 billion in revenue, based on the median estimates in an Inquiry Financial poll for Reuters.
The French carmaker raised its proposed dividend to €0.53 per share from the €0.48 payout on 2016 earnings.

