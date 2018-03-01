  • Search form

Middle East’s fashion bloggers raise the style stakes in Paris

ARAB NEWS |
Tamara Al-Gabbani is showing off her style in Paris. (@tamaraalgabbani)

JEDDAH: Paris Fashion Week is looking particularly busy this season, with Middle Eastern fashion stars also catching up on the latest trends. 
As Arab women are glamorously taking over the mainstream with their fearless styles and forward-thinking business ideas, they are becoming a power to be reckoned with. 
Beauty bloggers and social media influencers such as Maya Ahmad, Lana El-Sahely and Tamara Al-Gabbani are in Paris highlighting young Arab designers, entrepreneurs and artists.
“Living the dream again by learning new makeup trends at the backstages of Paris Fashion Week,” Ahmad wrote on her Instagram account. 
The Lebanese beauty guru, who has more than 1 million Instagram followers, has been gaining exclusive backstage access to exciting fashion trends in recent weeks.
El-Sahely shared a stylish photo from her Paris hotel with her followers on Thursday, writing: “Morning coffee on my magical Parisian balcony @lebristolparis & we’re off.”
Fashion designer Al-Gabbani won praise from her Instragram fans as she shared some trendsetting images.

Tags: Paris Fashion Week Tamara Al-Gabbani Lana El-Sahely Maya Ahmad

