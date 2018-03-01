Mobily signs MoU with Huawei to launch 5G tests in Kingdom

  • Search form

Afifa Jabeen |
The MoU was signed in Barcelona, Spain at the Mobile World Congress 2018 by Ahmed Aboudoma, Mobily CEO, and Zhang Dongliang, Huawei CEO.
Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Huawei to launch 5G tests for the first time in Saudi Arabia. The MoU was signed this week in Barcelona, Spain at the Mobile World Congress 2018 by Ahmed Aboudoma, Mobily CEO, and Zhang Dongliang, Huawei CEO.
Aboudoma said: “We are working at Mobily to achieve one of the pillars of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, in which the Kingdom is seeking to increase high-speed Internet coverage in different regions of the country, and enhance the quality of connection. In order to achieve this goal, we are signing an MoU with Huawei and other enterprises that has a track record in launching new telecom technologies.”
The MoU is in line with Mobily’s aim to achieve one of the goals of Vision 2030, focusing on the development of the Kingdom’s technologies to be at par with the international telecom industry.

