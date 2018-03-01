Dar Al-Hekma University crowned best law team in Middle East

The Dar Al-Hekma University Law Team for the fifth time has been crowned the best law team in the Middle East by winning the 8th Annual Middle East Vis International Commercial Arbitration Pre Moot’s “Regional Champion Award.”

This accolade cements the university’s position as the best law school in the Middle East once again, Dar Al-Hekma said.

Not only did the Dar Al-Hekma University Law Team win the overall competition, they won a further three out of five awards. The team won the “Best Claimant Memorandum” and “Best Respondent Memorandum” awards while student Bashayer Binyamin was awarded the “MENA Chambers Award.”

The Dar Al-Hekma University Law Team consisted of students Dana Al-Aqeel, Ragad Al-Faraidy, Yara Al-Sayegh, Bashayer Binyamin, Rana Mudarris and Hadeel Tayeb. They were coached by Duaa Amer and Wid Massoud supported by alumnae Jude Jamjoom and Dara Sahab. The Dar Al-Hekma University Law Team faculty adviser for the competition was Sairah Narmah Alqasim.

Suhair Al-Qurashi, president of Dar Al-Hekma University, said: “I am delighted that the hard work put in by faculty members and students of our law team has resulted in winning this important competition for the fifth year in a row. It’s amazing to see just how far we have come as a university and hopefully this will continue in the following years.”

“Dar Al-Hekma is proud to win this award for Saudi Arabia,” she added.

The Dar Al-Hekma University Law Team is an all-female team and the only team from the Kingdom. The team competed against 17 teams from 11 countries. The participating countries this year included the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Jordan and Iran. The competition was held at the Royal University for Women in Bahrain from Feb.19-23.

The Annual Middle East Vis International Arbitration Pre Moot is an International Commercial Arbitration competition organized and supported by among others, the UN (UNCITRAL), CLDP (Commercial Law Development Program) part of the US Department of Commerce, USAID (US Agency for International Development), the US Department of State, MENA Chambers, CILE (Center of International Legal Education, University of Pittsburg), BCDR-AAA(Bahrain Chamber of Commerce) and Wolters Kluwer.