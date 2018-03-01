Ford increasing production of new Lincoln Navigator, Ford Expedition

Ford is increasing production of two popular full-size SUVs to meet surging demand for both models ahead of their arrival in the Middle East. The Lincoln Navigator, the company’s new luxury SUV flagship, and the Ford Expedition have both undergone a complete redesign.

The company is using advanced manufacturing technologies and an upskilled workforce to increase line speed at its Kentucky Truck Plant to build even more Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition SUVs, boosting production targets approximately 25 percent since last fall when the SUVs hit the market.

A new $25 million investment for additional manufacturing enhancements brings Ford’s total investment at the Kentucky Truck Plant to $925 million and allows the company to increase manufacturing line speed.

This investment and advanced manufacturing upgrades are examples of the company’s quest to improve its operational fitness. Upgrades include 400 new robots, a new 3D printer that enables workers to make parts and tools more quickly and cheaper, as well as enhanced data analytics to keep the assembly line moving as efficiently as possible.

Crystal Worthem, Ford Middle East and Africa’s marketing director, said: “We knew that the Middle East would fall in love with the Expedition and Navigator — but we’ve been floored by the interest both all-new SUVs have had ahead of their arrival. Both have been tailored to deliver the best on- and off-road performance, power and capability for customers in a region where uncompromising dependability is essential.”

“Launching Lincoln’s flagship SUV in such a receptive market is incredibly exciting and we really can’t wait for the first customers to get their hands on theirs. For Ford, the all-new Expedition heads our robust SUV lineup, making it the freshest lineup of SUVs available in a highly competitive scene for 2018,” Worthem added.