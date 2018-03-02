  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 44 min 11 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Police say 10 Maoist rebels killed in raid in eastern India

World

Police say 10 Maoist rebels killed in raid in eastern India

AP |
The Maoists say they are fighting for communist rule and greater rights for tribal people. (AP)

Related Articles

PATNA: Police say they have killed at least 10 Maoist rebels in a raid on one of their strongholds in eastern India.
Senior police officer D.M. Awasthy says the police acting on intelligence raided the forested hideout in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh state early Friday.
He said police recovered 10 bodies and some arms and ammunition after an exchange of gunfire. The area is nearly 415 kilometers south of Raipur, the state capital.
The police casualties were not immediately known.
The government has called the insurgents inspired by Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong the country’s most serious internal security threat.
The rebels control vast swaths of area in central and eastern India.
In their deadliest attack, the rebels killed 76 paramilitary soldiers in Chhattisgarh state in 2010.

Related Articles

Tags: India Maoist Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong

Comments

MORE FROM World

Suicide bomber rams car into Somali military base: military

MOGADISHU: A suicide bomber rammed a car into a Somali military base about 30 km (20 miles)...

Ethiopian lawmakers approve state of emergency

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopian lawmakers have approved the state of emergency announced by the government...

Suicide bomber rams car into Somali military base: military
Ethiopian lawmakers approve state of emergency
Explosions, gunfire rock Burkina Faso's capital
US sees hope for negotiated end to Afghan war
Snow storms shut Ireland and force Britain to call in the army
Police say 10 Maoist rebels killed in raid in eastern India
Latest News
Suicide bomber rams car into Somali military base: military
17 views
Chinese-owned West Brom are in disarray and heading out of Premier League
18 views
Damascus must be 'held accountable' for Eastern Ghouta attacks: Merkel, Trump
97 views
Cryptocurrencies are failing as money, Bank of England chief says
48 views
Ethiopian lawmakers approve state of emergency
63 views
Explosions, gunfire rock Burkina Faso's capital
125 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR