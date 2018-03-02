  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 7 sec ago
Breaking News
Syria must be referred to the international criminal court: UN Human Rights Council

You are here

  • Home
  • Israel police question Netanyahu over telecoms corruption case

Middle-East

Israel police question Netanyahu over telecoms corruption case

AP |
It is the first time that Benjamin Netanyahu, who as prime minister also held the communications portfolio until last year, is being questioned over the affair, known as Case 4000. (Reuters)

Related Articles

JERUSALEM: Israeli police were questioning Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife on Friday as part of an investigation into a corruption case involving the country’s telecom giant, Israeli media reported, casting a shadow on the prime minister’s upcoming visit to Washington.
Channel 10 TV showed footage of police entering Netanyahu’s residence. Reports said Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, was being questioned at another location.
Last month, two Netanyahu confidants were arrested on suspicion of promoting regulation worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the Bezeq telecom company. In return, Bezeq’s news site, Walla, allegedly provided positive Netanyahu coverage.
It’s the first time that Netanyahu, who as prime minister also held the communications portfolio until last year, is being questioned over the affair, known as Case 4000.
The development comes ahead of Netanyahu’s visit to Washington where he is to meet with President Donald Trump and speak before the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC next week.
Police have recommended indicting Netanyahu on corruption charges in two other cases.
Netanyahu is accused of accepting nearly $300,000 in lavish gifts from Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan and Australian billionaire James Packer. In return, police say Netanyahu operated on Milchan’s behalf on US visa matters, legislated a tax break and connected him with an Indian businessman.
In the other case, Netanyahu is accused of offering a newspaper publisher legislation that would weaken his paper’s main rival in return for more favorable coverage. Netanyahu reportedly was recorded asking Arnon Mozes, the publisher of Yediot Ahronot, for positive coverage in exchange for helping to weaken Israel Hayom, a free pro-Netanyahu newspaper that had cut into Yediot’s business.
Netanyahu has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has dismissed the accusations as a witch hunt orchestrated by a hostile media.

Related Articles

Tags: Israel Benjamin Netanyahu corruption

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Syria must be referred to the international criminal court: UN Human Rights Council

Breaking News

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Prince Zeid bin Ra'ad said Friday that...

Damascus must be 'held accountable' for Eastern Ghouta attacks: Merkel, Trump

BERLIN: US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a phone call agreed that...

Syria must be referred to the international criminal court: UN Human Rights Council
Damascus must be 'held accountable' for Eastern Ghouta attacks: Merkel, Trump
UNICEF says aid convoy for 180,000 Syrians could go on Sunday
Turkish warplanes kill pro-government forces in north Syria
Israel police question Netanyahu over telecoms corruption case
Egypt’s embattled activists face a #MeToo reckoning
Latest News
Breaking News
Syria must be referred to the international criminal court: UN Human Rights Council
Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to leave Manchester Unitedtd at end of season
13 views
Toyota venture to spend $2.8bn on self-driving technology
21 views
UK man convicted of running over Muslim woman in hate attack
76 views
Suicide bomber rams car into Somali military base: military
41 views
Chinese-owned West Brom are in disarray and heading out of Premier League
41 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR