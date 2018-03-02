Pakistan seeks return to world football

LAHORE: Pakistan’s loyal army of football supporters is hoping the country’s football federation will have its membership restored by the world governing body FIFA.After taking full control of its finances, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) will write to FIFA next week seeking restoration of its suspended membership.If the federation is successful, regional and international matches will return to the country.FIFA suspended the PFF in October 2017, because of “undue third-party interference” in the federation’s affairs.“We will be writing to FIFA for the restoration of our membership early next week after taking over full control of our finances,” PFF restored president Faisal Saleh Hayat told Arab News on Friday. “The process has been initiated.”Hayat, a former interior minister, was elected PFF president on Thursday.Earlier in the day, the Lahore High Court declared the appointed administrator Justice (Retired) Asad Munir’s position unlawful and directed him to hand over authority to the governing body elected in 2015.The Pakistan Football Federation elected Hayat for a four-year term in 2015, but the decision was challenged and became the subject of a court appeal.In 2015, the court appointed a retired judge as an administrator, a move that was rejected by FIFA.FIFA has insisted the PFF has total control of its administration and finances before its membership can be restored.“We have taken the control of federation’s office and are sitting here at the moment,” PFF Vice President Sardar Naveed told Arab News.The PFF will contact the Asia Football Confederation and FIFA in order to resume its playing schedule.Hayat said he is optimistic the world bodies will restore PFF membership and Pakistan will again watch national and international players compete.