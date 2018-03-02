Arab ace Malek Jaziri positive despite Dubai semifinal defeat

DUBAI: Malek Jaziri’s remarkable run to the Dubai Tennis Championships semifinals was brought to an end by Roberto Bautista Agut on Friday.The Tunisian was beaten 6-3, 6-4 by third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut.Jaziri became the first Arab to make it to the last four at The Aviation Club since 2002. But having seen off the challenge of world No.4 Grigor Dimitrov earlier in the week he had no answer to the powerful Spaniard who made the pair’s difference in world rankings — Bautista Agut is ranked No.22 to Jaziri’s 117 — all too apparent.While disappointed at not making his first ATP Tour final the Tunisian was able to take a lot of heart from his surprise march to the semis.“I took a lot of confidence from this week. I need to build all the positive things from this week, to continue for positive energy, positive way to work,” the Arab ace said.“I’m proud I won lot of matches. Tunisians, lot of people, I make them happy I can see in the face.“For me, as well, I took a lot of confidence from this week mentally and tennistically as well.“I give energy to my team, as well, to work harder for the season, to put good objective to make great season, as well.”Jaziri will return to the top 100 when the new rankings are released on Monday“(The Top-100 ranking will) give me confidence to play more relaxed little bit. You know that you will be in the Grand Slam main draw. It will give you more opportunities. Even ATP, next entries in the Barcelona ATP, Monte-Carlo. Maybe if I play a few weeks better, I have a chance as well.”Bautista Agut will now face Lucas Pouille in Saturday’s final. The Frenchman made it to his third ATP final in four weeks after overcoming Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 6-7, 7-6.