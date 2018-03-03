Syrian club president punches referee during match

Damascus: A Syrian referee was punched several times by the president of top club side Tishreen on Friday during their bad-tempered first division home match against Al-Nawaeir.Referee Zakariya Allouche abandoned the game after the astonishing turn of events in a clash which saw both teams also have a man sent off.The visitors scored in the 78th minute but the Tishreen players disputed the decision and they were further enraged when they had a penalty appeal turned away.That sparked protests in the ground before Tishreen president Mouawiya Jaafar came onto the pitch and punched Allouche several times, according to witnesses.Syrian football federation chief Salah Ramadan was swift to denounce Jafaar saying he “risks being banned for life from all footballing activities” and “thrown out of the federation.”