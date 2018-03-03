  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 28 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Watch: Egyptian authorities can’t stomach belly dancers in school

Offbeat

Watch: Egyptian authorities can’t stomach belly dancers in school

ARAB NEWS |
Egypt school brings belly-dancers at dance honoring top students. (Screengrab)

Related Articles

DUBAI: Two education officials from Giza were suspended on Friday by Egypt’s education authorities after footage of belly dancers performing at the school went viral.
The video shows three belly dancers performing at a party in honor of top students at Lycée Al-Haram school. The dean of the school has been suspended pending investigation, Azza Shaaban, a spokesman for the Education Ministry, said in a statement. He added that the ministry’s undersecretary for the school district has also been suspended for attending the event.
“Hiring belly-dancers to perform inside a school is a matter that violates traditions and educational rules,” the spokesman said.
Shaaban added that the ongoing inquiry’s findings will be sent to Education Minister Tareq Shawqi, who will “take the necessary measures.”
The school apologized in an online statement, calling its decision to book belly dancers for the party an “error.”

Last year, a video that purported to show images of a belly dancer on an LED screen hung over an Egyptian mosque caused outrage on social media when media outlet Mekameleen TV shared it to Facebook.
News outlet Youm7 reported that the featured building was the Sultan Al-Ashraf Qaytbay mosque in Cairo but added that the head of the Islamic and Coptic Monuments Department, Saeed Helmy Ezzat, claimed the video was fake.

Related Articles

Tags: Egypt belly dancers Giza

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Paris Metro fines pregnant woman for ‘walking wrong way’

PARIS: A pregnant passenger on the Paris Metro has been hit with a 60-euro fine for walking the...

Razzie Awards name ‘The Emoji Movie’ worst film of 2017

LOS ANGELES: Maybe it was destiny for a movie with a pile of poop as a central character. “The...

Paris Metro fines pregnant woman for ‘walking wrong way’
Razzie Awards name ‘The Emoji Movie’ worst film of 2017
Watch: Egyptian authorities can’t stomach belly dancers in school
Pet cloning is not just for celebrities anymore
Arrests after Burundi president ‘roughed up’ on football field
Syrian club president punches referee during match
Latest News
New headaches for Donald Trump’s Middle East hopes as Benjamin Netanyahu visits
3 views
Special
Karachi catches cricket fever as PSL showdown draws closer
Paris Metro fines pregnant woman for ‘walking wrong way’
3 views
Bahrain: Several terrorist operations thwarted, 116 Iran-backed terrorist elements arrested
286 views
Turkish air strikes kill 36 pro-regime fighters in Syria's Afrin: Monitor
139 views
Porsche could build flying taxis, says sales chief
17 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR