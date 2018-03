BEIJING: China will “take necessary measures” if the United States harms the country’s economic interests, a Chinese official said Sunday, as President Donald Trump plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum.“China doesn’t want a trade war with the United States, but if the US takes actions that hurt Chinese interests, China will not sit idly by and will take necessary measures,” Zhang Yesui, spokesman for the National People’s Congress, told a news conference on the eve of the rubber-stamp parliament’s annual session.