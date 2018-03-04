  • Search form

Offbeat

In the Philippines, dogs run for a cause

Reuters |
Dog owners and their pets jog through an open road as they participate in the annual Doggie Run outside a mall in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines March 3, 2018. (Reuters)
MANILA: A chorus of dog barks filled the grounds of the Philippine Mall of Asia in Manila on Saturday as thousands of canines ran with their owners in this year’s Pet Express Doggie Run to raise funds for charity.
Wearing yellow bandanas around their neck, tiny chihuahuas, labradors, shih tzu, great danes, beagles and their owners raced to win trophies, bottles of dog shampoo and sacks of dog food.
The entry fees will help raise funds for the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), a non-government organization focused on preventing animal cruelty.
The Pet Express Doggie Run started with 350 participants eight years ago and now attracts thousands of pet owners.
“We ran here today so our furbabies can be exposed to other dogs and for us to get some exercise,” Charlotte Lacsamana said while running and carrying her brown chihuahua.
Rider, a three-year old labrador and his owner, Krisenyano Yaban, a Filipino soldier, won their third 5 kilometer Doggie run race, which they completed in more than 20 minutes.
“The competition this year was more intense because our opponents adopted different techniques. This year my dog and I synchronized (our running) while I held his leash,” Yaban said after the awarding ceremony.

