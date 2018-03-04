  • Search form

’M.A.S.H.’ actor David Ogden Stiers dies at age 75

AP |
Jamie Farr, from front left, plugs his ears as cast members of the “M.A.S.H.” television series cast Harry Morgan, Loretta Swit, William Christopher and, from back from left, Mike Farrell, Alan Alda and David Ogden Stiers celebrate during a party on the set of the popular CBS program in Los Angeles. (AFP)

LOS ANGELES: David Ogden Stiers, a prolific actor best known for playing a surgeon on the “M.A.S.H.” television series, has died. He was 75.
The actor’s agent Mitchell Stubbs confirmed Saturday night in an email that Stiers died after battling bladder cancer.
No additional details were provided, but Stubbs’ agency tweeted that Stiers died at his home in Newport, Oregon, on Saturday.
In addition to playing the aristocratic Maj. Charles Winchester III on “M.A.S.H.” beginning in its sixth season, replacing Larry Linville after he left the series. Stiers’ character, while arrogant, also showed an empathy and wit his predecessor lacked.
Stiers did voice acting in several Disney animated films, voicing the character Cogsworth in “Beauty and the Beast” and played characters in “Lilo & Stitch” and “Pocahontas.” He was also the voice of an announcer in George Lucas’ 1971 feature directorial debut, “THX 1138.”
Stiers received two Emmy nominations for his work on “M.A.S.H.”
He had more than 150 film and television credits, including appearances on the “Mary Tyler Moore Show” and several Perry Mason television movies.

