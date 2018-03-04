White Helmets documentary crew heads to Oscars for ‘Last Men in Aleppo’

Happy news

Producer last men in Aleppo KAreem Abeed just get in to US, Thanks for all the American's friends for their support who are fight for our right & for the freedom of expression, voices of artist powerful than the Ban @IDAorg @TheAcademy

This the great U.S that we know — Feras Fayyad (@ferasfayy) March 2, 2018

CAIRO: Members of the the White Helmets are heading to the Oscars to be held on Sunday, where Syrian film ‘Last Men in Aleppo’ has been nominated in the Best Feature Documentary category.The film documents the efforts of the Syrian White Helmets volunteer civil defense group that operates in rebel-held parts of Syria.Described by its director Firas Fayyad as “a big shout out to justice” that lays bare the horrors of the war in his native country.The movie describes the daily war atrocities through the eyes of volunteer rescue workers.“We were very happy to be nominated,” Khaled Khatib, a member of the volunteer emergency response group and one of the film’s producers, told CBC News in a Skype call from Istanbul earlier this week.A British documentary called ‘White Helmets’ aired on Netflix and scooped an Oscar last year in the Best Short Documentary category. It earned the online streaming service its first Academy Award.Due to complications with their travel visas amid the Donald Trump travel ban, Khatib and others on the crew were barred form entering the US, and therefore would not have been able to attend.However last-minute visas have been approved and they will attend the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.