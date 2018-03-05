  • Search form

Last updated: 7 min 36 sec ago

  Head of Egypt media regulatory body decries TV host's arrest

Media

Head of Egypt media regulatory body decries TV host’s arrest

AP |
Khairi Ramadan was detained for four more days pending the completion of the investigation.

CAIRO: The head of Egypt’s media regulatory agency says a pro-government talk show host arrested for insulting the police and disseminating false news should be released after he offered an apology.
Makram Mohammed Ahmed’s comments were published on Monday in the independent Al-Shorouk newspaper, just hours after prosecutors ordered Khairi Ramadan detained for four more days pending the completion of the investigation.
Ahmed said Ramadan’s continuing detention hurts Egypt’s image.
Ramadan on his state television show last week said a police colonel’s wife he interviewed off camera was considering work as a housekeeper to supplement her husband’s income.
The arrest is the latest in a series of measures by authorities against the media ahead of Egypt’s presidential election this month that is virtually certain to be won by general-turned-president Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi.

